LIST: Flight cancellations amid #JennyPH onslaught

MANILA -- At least one flight has been canceled as Typhoon Jenny intensified over the Philippine Sea.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the flight below has been cancelled:

Cebgo (DG)

DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

Jenny, spotted 600 kilometers east of Calayan town in Cagayan at 10 a.m., was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour and up to 170 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

The typhoon is also expected to continue enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

PAGASA said habagat could stir occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next three days.

