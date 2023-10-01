The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) on Sunday said a sudden plant outage caused temporary power interruptions, which affected over 850,000 customers.

“At 6:45 p.m. today, October 1, an automatic load dropping (ALD) occurred following a 'grid disturbance' that affected a transmission line and several power plants in Luzon,” Meralco said in a statement.

“The service interruption affected more than 850,000 Meralco customers in parts of Metro Manila, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon,” the company added.

The power supply was expected to return in 10 to 15 minutes but many customers experienced the interruption for more than half an hour.

“‘Yung mga staff namin syempre mainit, nagluluto sila. Kailangan may flashlight. Na-lowbat ‘yung isa, wala kaming pagcha-chargean. ‘Yun kasi ang peak hour so wala kaming choice,” Jenny Padayao, an eatery owner shared.

“Sana at least nagsasabi sila kasi hindi naman din biro. Pwede i-consider mga 5 minutes pero ganun katagal, ang hirap talaga,” Padayao added.

The power supply was restored at 7:33 PM.

The grid disturbance affected many parts of Luzon, not just Meralco service area, according to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).