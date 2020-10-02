Payoneer partners with GCash to expand financial services

MANILA - Cross-border payment platform Payoneer on Friday said it tapped mobile e-wallet operator GCash to expand financial services for Filipinos.

With the partnership, Payoneer account holders can now link and transfer funds to GCash providing "improved financial solutions" to Filipinos including micro, small, and medium enterprises, it said in a statement.

Starting Sept. 30, Payoneer users can withdraw their remittances even without a bank account by using GCash, it said.

“At Payoneer, our work is to encourage businesses to defy limits by making cross-border payments more inclusive. Now that new lifestyles and habits emerge, we cater to our ever-evolving market by growing our services in partnership with GCash, allowing Filipinos to have more financial mobility, simply and safely from the convenience of their phones,” said Payoneer’s regional head of South East Asia and Pakistan, and general manager for Hong Kong Miguel Warren.

The global partnership will help Philippine-based digital freelancers, online sellers and entrepreneurs transfer income and funds online from international clients, GCash president Martha Sazon said.

“Receiving payouts or remittance funds globally and transferring that to your GCash account presents multiple benefits and rewards as you can use it to fit your needs in a faster and cheaper way, with more added value,” Sazon added.

Payoneer streamlines commerce in over 200 countries while GCash has over 20 million users, it said.