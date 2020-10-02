Lazada 'focuses' on pandemic recovery for MSMEs, honors sellers in virtual awards night

MANILA - Lazada on Friday said it remained focused on its core mission of accelerating the internet economy and e-commerce in Southeast Asia despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it recognized top performing brands and sellers in its 2nd Lazada Awards.

“Many of us have found ourselves in difficult situations. We are one with the whole countrymen doing what we can to help Lazada from the beginning of the pandemic until now has been focused on becoming a responsible player in the market,” Lazada Philippines CEO Rey Alimurung said during the virtual awards night.

“The lazada Philippines mission is to accelerate progress in SEA specifically in PH through commerce and technology. We remain true to that mission no matter what. We will continue to invest in sellers and in the country,” he added.

To help micro, small and medium enterprises recover from the pandemic, Lazada said it launchd a 100 million bounce back program.

Since 2012, Lazada has invested some P25 billion in the country to grow micro, small and medium enterprises as well as in the internet economy. Alibaba has also invested $4 billion in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.

Today, the platform posts 3 times more seller sign-ups every day compared to 2019.

Many brick and mortar shops pivoted to digital during the pandemic to reach consumers as lockdowns forced residents to stay at home.

On the second year of its Lazada awards, the e-commerce platform recognized sellers and brands that have shown “stellar” performance from Sept. 2019 to Aug. 2020.

Brands were identified based on participation in campaigns, fulfilment of orders and policy compliance, among others, it said.

LIST OF THIS YEAR's LAZADA AWARDS WINNERS

ELECTRONICS:

Best in Home Appliances - Imarflex

Best in Mobiles & Tablets - Xioami Official Store

Best in Electronic Accessories - Digi-Serve Solutions

Best in Computers & Laptops - Villman

Best in Cameras - CameraHaus

Best in Home Entertainment - Coocka Philippines

FAST-MOVING CONSUMER GOODS (FMCG):

Best in Health - Herbs of the Earth

Best in Beauty - Estee Lauder

Best in Groceries - Unilever Home Care

Best in Mother & Baby - Abbott Philippines

Best in Pet Supplies - Pedigree

GENERAL MERCHANDISE:

Best in Home & Living - Buildmate

Best in Motors - Racing R Car Accessories

Best in Sports - Hydroflask Philippines

Best in Music, Media, and Books - Guru Mehar

Best in Digital Goods - Army Navy Burger & Burrito

Best in Toys & Games - Gundam Philippines

FASHION:

Best in Bags & Travel - American Tourister Philippines

Best in Men's Fashion - Inspi

Best in Women's Fashion - FitFlop

Best in Fashion Accessories - Peculiar Eyewear

Best in Jewelry - Mikana

LAZADA PARTNERS:

Best Lazada Partner - Jet Commerce

SERVICE MARKETPLACE:

Best Service Marketplace Partner - Blue Spark Solutions

MARKETING SOLUTIONS:

Best in Driving Quality Traffic - Reckitt Benckiser

CAMPAIGNS:

Best Campaign Execution - RealMe

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS: