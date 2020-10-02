Lazada 'focuses' on pandemic recovery for MSMEs, honors sellers in virtual awards night

MANILA - Lazada on Friday said it remained focused on its core mission of accelerating the internet economy and e-commerce in Southeast Asia despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it recognized top performing brands and sellers in its 2nd Lazada Awards.
“Many of us have found ourselves in difficult situations. We are one with the whole countrymen doing what we can to help Lazada from the beginning of the pandemic until now has been focused on becoming a responsible player in the market,” Lazada Philippines CEO Rey Alimurung said during the virtual awards night.
“The lazada Philippines mission is to accelerate progress in SEA specifically in PH through commerce and technology. We remain true to that mission no matter what. We will continue to invest in sellers and in the country,” he added.
To help micro, small and medium enterprises recover from the pandemic, Lazada said it launchd a 100 million bounce back program.
Since 2012, Lazada has invested some P25 billion in the country to grow micro, small and medium enterprises as well as in the internet economy. Alibaba has also invested $4 billion in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.
Today, the platform posts 3 times more seller sign-ups every day compared to 2019.
Many brick and mortar shops pivoted to digital during the pandemic to reach consumers as lockdowns forced residents to stay at home.
On the second year of its Lazada awards, the e-commerce platform recognized sellers and brands that have shown “stellar” performance from Sept. 2019 to Aug. 2020.
Brands were identified based on participation in campaigns, fulfilment of orders and policy compliance, among others, it said.
LIST OF THIS YEAR's LAZADA AWARDS WINNERS
ELECTRONICS:
- Best in Home Appliances - Imarflex
- Best in Mobiles & Tablets - Xioami Official Store
- Best in Electronic Accessories - Digi-Serve Solutions
- Best in Computers & Laptops - Villman
- Best in Cameras - CameraHaus
- Best in Home Entertainment - Coocka Philippines
FAST-MOVING CONSUMER GOODS (FMCG):
- Best in Health - Herbs of the Earth
- Best in Beauty - Estee Lauder
- Best in Groceries - Unilever Home Care
- Best in Mother & Baby - Abbott Philippines
- Best in Pet Supplies - Pedigree
GENERAL MERCHANDISE:
- Best in Home & Living - Buildmate
- Best in Motors - Racing R Car Accessories
- Best in Sports - Hydroflask Philippines
- Best in Music, Media, and Books - Guru Mehar
- Best in Digital Goods - Army Navy Burger & Burrito
- Best in Toys & Games - Gundam Philippines
FASHION:
- Best in Bags & Travel - American Tourister Philippines
- Best in Men's Fashion - Inspi
- Best in Women's Fashion - FitFlop
- Best in Fashion Accessories - Peculiar Eyewear
- Best in Jewelry - Mikana
LAZADA PARTNERS:
- Best Lazada Partner - Jet Commerce
SERVICE MARKETPLACE:
- Best Service Marketplace Partner - Blue Spark Solutions
MARKETING SOLUTIONS:
- Best in Driving Quality Traffic - Reckitt Benckiser
CAMPAIGNS:
- Best Campaign Execution - RealMe
SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS:
- Rookie of the Year for Electronics - Devant
- Rookie of the Year for Consumer Goods - Universal Robina
- Rookie of the Year for Fashion - Athletes Pro
- Rookie of the Year for General Merchandise - Superga
- Lazada Sponsored Solutions Rising Star - Fashion Idol
- Most Innovative Campaign - L'Oreal
