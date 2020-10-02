Japan's financial watchdog to order Tokyo bourse to swiftly report on trading system glitch

A passerby wearing a protective mask is silhouetted in front of a screen of blank prices on a stock quotation board after Tokyo Stock Exchange temporarily suspended all trading due to system problems, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan Oct. 1, 2020. Issei Kato, Reuters/File

TOKYO - Japan's financial watchdog will order the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) to report swiftly on its system glitch that halted trading at the bourse for the whole day on Thursday, Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

The Financial Services Agency needs to examine the case after the stock exchange clears up the system trouble and takes steps to prevent a recurrence, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The TSE resumed normal trading on Friday, with the main index starting slightly higher a day after the worst-ever outage brought the world's third-largest equity market to a standstill.