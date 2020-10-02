Free IT training program for students promises '100 percent' job placement in industry

SkillAssure Discoveri offers intensive training and assessment on technologies related to interconnectivity, automation, machine learning, and real-time data called 'Industry 4.0'. Handout

MANILA - A free 5-day training program from India on information technology is now being offered in the Philippines and guarantees a '100-percent' job placement in the industry.

SkillAssure Discoveri offers intensive training and assessment on technologies related to interconnectivity, automation, machine learning, and real-time data called 'Industry 4.0,' according to digital marketing firm Rabah Consulting, which brought the program to the country.

The project, which seeks to help address the unemployment crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be offered to senior high school graduates, technical-vocational graduates, graduating college students, new hires, and professionals in the Philippines.

The session is also free for students across the country.

According to the digital company, the program will have an instructor-led session through live webinar, live interaction with industry professionals, collaboration sessions, and on-hand experience to learn different tools, among others.

There are about 150 IT certificate courses to choose from the program.

After participating in the program, participants will be assessed based on their knowledge and skills. Following the assessment, some will be shortlisted for a tech panel interview for possible employment opportunities.

The program is set to 'tentatively' launch this October.

SkillAssure started in the tech hub of Bangalore, India, known for successful and innovative startups. It has offered jobs to more than 300 students in India in the last 3 months.

The pandemic has left some 3.3 million Filipinos jobless, according to the labor department’s records. This is fewer than the Philippine Statistics Authority’s estimate of 4.6 million jobless Filipinos as of July.