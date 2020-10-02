Filinvest launches program to aid digital transformation of companies

MANILA - Filinvest group said Friday it launched an open innovation program to help the digital transformation of companies through collaborations, product development, partnerships and potential investments.

With the Filinvent.io, companies can tap startups, emerging technologies and innovations to solve business challenges, Filinvest said in a statement.

“We believe that having an active engagement strategy with the digital startup ecosystem—both locally and globally—is an important capability of large organizations moving forward,” Filinvest president and CEO Josephine Gotianun-Yap said in a statement.

“As a large corporation, working with technology startups in an open innovation initiative helps us become more nimble and better positioned to address the dynamic changes in the market,” she added.

The group said it was also investing in its digital infrastructure and green technologies and incubating new tech-driven ventures with its f(dev) unit.

Its real estate arm Filinvest Land is working with German-based Visoplan for a cloud-based platform to centralize construction planning for project stakeholders, it said. It is also collaborating with an open banking API for better banking experience, among others.

Filinvest said it is also engaging startups globally.