MANILA - SM Markets said Friday it further broadened the online presence of its supermarkets in order to reach consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SM Markets Online is currently available in 70 branches in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao, as well as other key cities in Luzon and Visayas, the company said in a statement.

The group said it aims to cover 100 locations by the end of the year.

The company's online feature has options for pick-up, delivery as well as card or cash payments, it said.

“To serve our customers safely and conveniently, we continue to innovate and broaden our digital presence to offer more touchpoints for our customers and communities in synergy with our brick and mortar stores," SM Supermarket president Jojo Tagbo said.

"Our main focus is improving our service all the time to give customers the best shopping experience,” he added.

Many companies, including traditional grocery and supermarket operators, pivoted to digital when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

SM Markets said consumers could purchase basic necessities as well as other specialty items from its online shop including fresh meat, poultry, seafood, fruits and vegetables, canned goods, bread, condiments, snacks and beverages.

Personal care items, baby needs, household products, pet food, international favorites and SM Bonus items can also be purchased from the platform, SM said.

SM recently partnered with Grabmart for grocery delivery for faster order fulfillment. It said it is also exploring other digital platforms to improve its services.

“Supermarkets remain a primary and essential shopping destination especially during this pandemic. We will continue to innovate and adapt to evolving customer needs as they look towards new shopping channels in the new normal,” said SM Hypermarket president Arnold Daluz.

SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore are brands under SM Markets.