

MANILA— Disconnection activities will continue in the National Capital Region except for areas placed under granular lockdown, Meralco said on Friday.

This, after government extended enforcement of quarantine Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila until Oct. 15 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

For areas under modified enhanced community quarantine namely Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Lucena City in Quezon, disconnection activities will remain suspended until Oct. 15, the utility distributor said in a statement.

Disconnection activities will, meanwhile, continue in areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions, specifically in Batangas and Quezon, Meralco said.

"Meralco encourages customers to reach out, so they can discuss and help clarify their concerns, and even come up with payment terms, if really needed. Meralco remains to be very considerate during this period and vowed to assist customers with their concerns," it said.

Meter reading, bill delivery and servicing will continue "around the clock," Meralco said.

Meralco suspended meter readings and offered a payment moratorium at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Meter readings and disconnection activities resumed after restrictions eased in early 2020.

Adjustments to service availability now depend on mobility restrictions in specific areas.

