PAL moves resumption of Boracay flights to Oct. 4

PAL will fly its 86-seater Dash8 Q400 to Caticlan starting Oct.1. Handout photo

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Thursday said it rescheduled the resumption of its services to Caticlan to October 4 and onwards, from the originally-planned start-up today.

PAL did not give a reason for the rescheduling of flights but said that it will fly to Caticlan twice weekly, every Sunday and Friday.

PR 2041 departs Manila at 11:10 a.m. and arrives in Caticlan at 12:10 p.m.

PR 2042 leaves Caticlan at 12:55 p.m. and touches down in Manila at 1:55 p.m.

Passengers must log on to https://aklan.gov.ph and click the online health declaration and fill out the required fields and submit accordingly, said PAL Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna.

They must also secure a negative RT-PCR test result 48 hours before their flight and secure a confirmed booking in a DOT-accredited hotel, the airline said.

Top tourist destination Boracay has started accepting travelers from all over the country this month.

While residents of the tourism-dependent island welcome its reopening, some are also wary of possible COVID-19 transmission from visitors.





