Home  >  Business

ANC

PAL moves resumption of Boracay flights to Oct. 4

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2020 02:41 PM

PAL will fly its 86-seater Dash8 Q400 to Caticlan starting Oct.1. Handout photo

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Thursday said it rescheduled the resumption of its services to Caticlan to October 4 and onwards, from the originally-planned start-up today.

PAL did not give a reason for the rescheduling of flights but said that it will fly to Caticlan twice weekly, every Sunday and Friday. 

PR 2041 departs Manila at 11:10 a.m. and arrives in Caticlan at 12:10 p.m. 

PR 2042 leaves Caticlan at 12:55 p.m. and touches down in Manila at 1:55 p.m.

Passengers must log on to https://aklan.gov.ph and click the online health declaration and fill out the required fields and submit accordingly, said PAL Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna.

They must also secure a negative RT-PCR test result 48 hours before their flight and secure a confirmed booking in a DOT-accredited hotel, the airline said. 

Top tourist destination Boracay has started accepting travelers from all over the country this month

While residents of the tourism-dependent island welcome its reopening, some are also wary of possible COVID-19 transmission from visitors. 
 


 

Read More:  PAL   Boracay   Caticlan   tourism   Boracay reopens   PAL reschedule   flights   ANC   Philippine Airlines   PAL Boracay flights  

BRAND NEWS