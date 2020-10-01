LIST: PAL announces flight schedules for October 2020 and beyond

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Thursday released its latest list of scheduled international and domestic flights.

PAL advised passengers that flight schedules are highly subject to change for reasons beyond its control.

"We may have to cancel, add or adjust our planned flights, based on international and provincial entry restrictions as well as COVID testing/quarantine limitations at specific airports," PAL said.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

PAL said entry requirements for various countries have been updated recently. Travelers are advised to check the government website of their country of destination or check PAL's website.

PAL said international passengers arriving in Manila are required to register online at least 3 days prior to their date of departure to arrange for the mandated COVID-19 swab test (RT-PCR) to be administered upon arrival.

Manila- Los Angeles- Manila

4x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri/ Sun) until Oct. 11

5x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri/ Sat/ Sun) effective Oct. 12

Manila- San Francisco- Manila

2x a week (Wed/Sat)

Manila- New York

Once a week (Friday)

New York- Manila

Once a week (Saturday)

Manila- Honolulu- Manila

Once a week (Friday) effective Oct. 9

Manila- Toronto- Manila

Once a week (Thursday)

Note: Flights on Oct. 1, 8 and 15 will stop over in Vancouver.

Manila- Vancouver

Once a week (Thursday)

Note: Departure time on Oct. 1, 8 and 15 moved earlier to 12:50 PM instead of 7:20 PM

Vancouver- Manila

Once a week (Friday)

Manila- Guam

Once a week (Sunday)

Guam- Manila

Once a week (Monday)

Manila- London (Heathrow)- Manila

2x a week (Mon/Thu) until Oct. 23

2x a week (Tue/ Thu) effective Oct. 27

Manila- Sydney

October 17

Note: Seat capacity is limited on flights from Manila to Sydney to comply with Australian quarantine restrictions.

Sydney- Manila

October 18

Manila- Singapore- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sat) effective October 3

October 18 and 25

Manila- Kuala Lumpur- Manila

Once a week (Wednesday)

Manila- Jakarta

October 4 and 18

Jakarta- Manila

October 5 and 19

Bangkok- Manila

October 7 and 21

Manila- Tokyo (Haneda)- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sun)

Manila- Tokyo (Narita)- Manila

4x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri/ Sat) until Oct. 15

5x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri/ Sat/ Sun) effective Oct. 16

Cebu- Tokyo (Narita)- Cebu

October 30

Manila- Fukuoka- Manila

3x a week (Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Osaka (Kansai)- Manila

4x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Sat/ Sun) until Oct. 15

5x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri/ Sat/ Sun) effective Oct. 16

Manila- Nagoya- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sat)

Manila- Hong Kong- Manila

3x a week (Tue/ Fri/ Sat)

Manila- Taipei- Manila

Once a week (Thursday)

Manila- Dubai- Manila

3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Sat)

Manila- Dammam- Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Fri) until Oct. 13

3x a week (Mon/ Thu/ Fri) effective Oct. 14

Manila- Riyadh- Manila

4x a week (Tue/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat)

Manila- Doha- Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Fri)

Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)- Manila

October 14 and 28



DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

PAL advised travelers that entry requirements for various Philippine destinations change frequently due to COVID restrictions.

The airline advises travelers to check the local government website of their airport/arrival point as well as their final destination province or municipality. Travelers may also check PAL's website.

Manila-Basco-Manila

October 23

Manila- Laoag- Manila

Once a week (Friday)

Manila- Legazpi- Manila

4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Puerto Princesa- Manila

2x a week (Wed/ Sat)



Manila- Cebu- Manila

2x daily

Manila- Bacolod

2x a week (Mon/ Fri)

Note: Flights on Oct 2 and 5 will only carry Bacolod City LSIs and ROFs, and APORs bound for Negros Occidental. LSIs and ROFs bound for areas outside Bacolod City will not be accepted.

Flights on Oct 9 and 12 will only carry LSIs, ROFs, and APORs bound for Negros Occidental and Bacolod City.

Bacolod- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Iloilo

2x a week (Wed/ Fri), except October 2

Iloilo-Manila

3x a week (Mon/Wed/Fri)

Manila- Catarman- Manila

Once a week (Friday)

Manila- Dumaguete- Manila

2x a week (Tue/ Fri)



Manila- Kalibo- Manila

2x a week (Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Caticlan (Boracay)- Manila

2x a week (Fri/Sun) effective October 4

Manila- Roxas- Manila

Once a week (Monday)

Manila- Tacloban- Manila

Daily

Manila- Butuan- Manila

4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Cotabato- Manila

4x a week (Mon/ Tue/ Thu/ Sat)

Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila

Daily

Manila-Dipolog- Manila

4x a week (Mon/Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Davao

3x a week (Mon/ Thu/ Sat)

Davao- Manila

8x a week (once daily, but 2x on Saturday), effective Oct. 3

General Santos- Manila

3x a week (Mon/Thu/ Sat)

Manila- Ozamiz-Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Fri)

Manila- Pagadian- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri)

Manila- Zamboanga

2x a week (Mon/ Thu) except Oct. 5

Zamboanga- Manila

4x a week (Mon/ Tue/ Thu/Sun), except Oct. 4 and 6

Cebu- Tacloban- Cebu

2x a week (Tue/ Sat)

Cebu- Cagayan de Oro- Cebu

3x a week (Wed/ Fri/ Sun), except Oct. 2

Cebu- Davao- Cebu

Once a week (Tuesday)

Cebu- Zamboanga- Cebu

Once a week (Monday)

Cebu- Dipolog-Cebu

Once a week (Friday)