LIST: PAL announces flight schedules for October 2020 and beyond

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Thursday released its latest list of scheduled international and domestic flights.
PAL advised passengers that flight schedules are highly subject to change for reasons beyond its control.
"We may have to cancel, add or adjust our planned flights, based on international and provincial entry restrictions as well as COVID testing/quarantine limitations at specific airports," PAL said.
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
PAL said entry requirements for various countries have been updated recently. Travelers are advised to check the government website of their country of destination or check PAL's website.
PAL said international passengers arriving in Manila are required to register online at least 3 days prior to their date of departure to arrange for the mandated COVID-19 swab test (RT-PCR) to be administered upon arrival.
Manila- Los Angeles- Manila
4x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri/ Sun) until Oct. 11
5x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri/ Sat/ Sun) effective Oct. 12
Manila- San Francisco- Manila
2x a week (Wed/Sat)
Manila- New York
Once a week (Friday)
New York- Manila
Once a week (Saturday)
Manila- Honolulu- Manila
Once a week (Friday) effective Oct. 9
Manila- Toronto- Manila
Once a week (Thursday)
Note: Flights on Oct. 1, 8 and 15 will stop over in Vancouver.
Manila- Vancouver
Once a week (Thursday)
Note: Departure time on Oct. 1, 8 and 15 moved earlier to 12:50 PM instead of 7:20 PM
Vancouver- Manila
Once a week (Friday)
Manila- Guam
Once a week (Sunday)
Guam- Manila
Once a week (Monday)
Manila- London (Heathrow)- Manila
2x a week (Mon/Thu) until Oct. 23
2x a week (Tue/ Thu) effective Oct. 27
Manila- Sydney
October 17
Note: Seat capacity is limited on flights from Manila to Sydney to comply with Australian quarantine restrictions.
Sydney- Manila
October 18
Manila- Singapore- Manila
3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sat) effective October 3
October 18 and 25
Manila- Kuala Lumpur- Manila
Once a week (Wednesday)
Manila- Jakarta
October 4 and 18
Jakarta- Manila
October 5 and 19
Bangkok- Manila
October 7 and 21
Manila- Tokyo (Haneda)- Manila
3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sun)
Manila- Tokyo (Narita)- Manila
4x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri/ Sat) until Oct. 15
5x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri/ Sat/ Sun) effective Oct. 16
Cebu- Tokyo (Narita)- Cebu
October 30
Manila- Fukuoka- Manila
3x a week (Wed/ Fri/ Sun)
Manila- Osaka (Kansai)- Manila
4x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Sat/ Sun) until Oct. 15
5x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri/ Sat/ Sun) effective Oct. 16
Manila- Nagoya- Manila
3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sat)
Manila- Hong Kong- Manila
3x a week (Tue/ Fri/ Sat)
Manila- Taipei- Manila
Once a week (Thursday)
Manila- Dubai- Manila
3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Sat)
Manila- Dammam- Manila
2x a week (Mon/ Fri) until Oct. 13
3x a week (Mon/ Thu/ Fri) effective Oct. 14
Manila- Riyadh- Manila
4x a week (Tue/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat)
Manila- Doha- Manila
2x a week (Mon/ Fri)
Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)- Manila
October 14 and 28
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
PAL advised travelers that entry requirements for various Philippine destinations change frequently due to COVID restrictions.
The airline advises travelers to check the local government website of their airport/arrival point as well as their final destination province or municipality. Travelers may also check PAL's website.
Manila-Basco-Manila
October 23
Manila- Laoag- Manila
Once a week (Friday)
Manila- Legazpi- Manila
4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)
Manila- Puerto Princesa- Manila
2x a week (Wed/ Sat)
Manila- Cebu- Manila
2x daily
Manila- Bacolod
2x a week (Mon/ Fri)
Note: Flights on Oct 2 and 5 will only carry Bacolod City LSIs and ROFs, and APORs bound for Negros Occidental. LSIs and ROFs bound for areas outside Bacolod City will not be accepted.
Flights on Oct 9 and 12 will only carry LSIs, ROFs, and APORs bound for Negros Occidental and Bacolod City.
Bacolod- Manila
3x a week (Mon/ Fri/ Sun)
Manila- Iloilo
2x a week (Wed/ Fri), except October 2
Iloilo-Manila
3x a week (Mon/Wed/Fri)
Manila- Catarman- Manila
Once a week (Friday)
Manila- Dumaguete- Manila
2x a week (Tue/ Fri)
Manila- Kalibo- Manila
2x a week (Fri/ Sun)
Manila- Caticlan (Boracay)- Manila
2x a week (Fri/Sun) effective October 4
Manila- Roxas- Manila
Once a week (Monday)
Manila- Tacloban- Manila
Daily
Manila- Butuan- Manila
4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)
Manila- Cotabato- Manila
4x a week (Mon/ Tue/ Thu/ Sat)
Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila
Daily
Manila-Dipolog- Manila
4x a week (Mon/Wed/ Fri/ Sun)
Manila- Davao
3x a week (Mon/ Thu/ Sat)
Davao- Manila
8x a week (once daily, but 2x on Saturday), effective Oct. 3
General Santos- Manila
3x a week (Mon/Thu/ Sat)
Manila- Ozamiz-Manila
2x a week (Mon/ Fri)
Manila- Pagadian- Manila
3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri)
Manila- Zamboanga
2x a week (Mon/ Thu) except Oct. 5
Zamboanga- Manila
4x a week (Mon/ Tue/ Thu/Sun), except Oct. 4 and 6
Cebu- Tacloban- Cebu
2x a week (Tue/ Sat)
Cebu- Cagayan de Oro- Cebu
3x a week (Wed/ Fri/ Sun), except Oct. 2
Cebu- Davao- Cebu
Once a week (Tuesday)
Cebu- Zamboanga- Cebu
Once a week (Monday)
Cebu- Dipolog-Cebu
Once a week (Friday)