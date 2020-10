MANILA – AirAsia has released its updated list of flight schedules for October 2020.

Additional routes and flight schedules will be on the AirAsia website and mobile app, subject to approval from the authorities.

The airline said select flights are open for booking via the airasia.com website and its mobile app.

AirAsia said clients should check the latest travel restrictions and advice of respective local and national governments before traveling, as policies may change frequently.