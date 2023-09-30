An attendant fills a tricycle’s gas tank at a refilling station along Timog Avenue in Quezon City on August 1, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Motorists may expect another price cut in gasoline and kerosene, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are expected to rise, meeting government projections.

Gasoline prices will decrease by between P2.00 and P2.30 per liter while kerosene prices will decrease by from P0.40 to P0.60 per liter.

The expected price decrease is the second in as many weeks after non-stop hike in oil prices in the last three months.

Meanwhile, diesel prices will increase by between P0.20 and P0.40 per liter.

Experts also forecast an increase in LPG prices, which is expected to hit households and food businesses hardest.

Last Tuesday oil companies implemented a decrease of P0.20/liter for gasoline and diesel, and P0.50/liter kerosene.