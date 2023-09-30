INSPHERO a chance for BPO workers to earn their college degrees

People doing remote work in a cafe in Quezon City on June 18, 2018. ABS-CBN News/Mark Demayo, file

MANILA — Times were tough for the family of Aubrey Dianne Dimalibot. Her mother was unemployed and her father did not have a stable job.

As the breadwinner of the family, Aubrey had to work which meant stopping school when she was a sophomore in college to help support her four siblings and parents.

While working for a business process outsourcing company in Makati, Aubrey heard of INSPHERO, a social enterprise that offers a college degree in Business Administration for employees in the BPO industry.

She grabbed the opportunity to study again and finally earned a college diploma last year.

“That’s one of my insecurities na wala akong diploma, wala akong ma-share, wala akong magandang education,” Aubrey said. “INSPHERO made me realize what I really wanted to do in life so I learned about ‘yung passion na dapat continuous yung pag-aaral mo. Dapat di ka nahihinto. Iba talaga kapag may alam ka.”

INSPHERO

In an event entitled “Rekindled Hope: INSPHERO Convocation 2023,” the first three batches of INSPHERO graduates, including Batch 2, to which Aubrey belongs, were recognized. The new batch was also welcomed.

In his speech, INSPHERO Founder and Principal Consultant Gabriel Orendain said their program goes beyond traditional education.

“At the core of INSPHERO we recognize achieving a college degree is not just about obtaining a piece of paper, but about empowering individuals to lead purposeful and fulfilling lives,” he said. “It encourages them to fulfill their passion values and long-term aspirations.”

Orendain’s social advocacy was founded in 2019 and since then, has helped 117 BPO employees.

One of its partners is the company Aubrey works for, Optum Philippines, a health services company.

Employees with minimum five years of working experience in the BPO industry are encouraged to take part in the eight-month program which are conducted in partnership with the Cebu Institute of Technology - University and Philippine Women’s University.

Learning is purely online, which gives employees the flexibility to work and study at the same time.

The program is also accredited by the Commission on Higher Education through its Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP).

Orendain, recognizing the big contribution of the BPO industry to the country, wanted to help through his advocacy.

“The real driver of INSPHERO is the fact that we have realized that there is a huge employee population that are undergraduates and the college dropout rate is very significant. So when we started INSPHERO at that time, 2019, we had 82% of our Filipinos who enter college would be dropping out in the first three years,” he explained.

Ivic Mueco, Managing Director of Optum, said they greatly believed in the personal and professional growth of their employees, which is why they gave their full support to the program.

“The notion of education as a one time event is becoming obsolete. The industry we are in demands constant adaption and a commitment to lifelong learning,” Mueco said. “The pursuit of knowledge does not have a deadline or an expiration date.“

“Sixty-five percent of our graduates, they get promoted within 90 days after graduation. Sixty-nine percent of our graduates continue advanced degrees and certification,” Orendain shared.

After graduating, Aubrey was promoted from quality analyst to Supervisor. She is also currently pursuing a law degree.

“Hindi ka lang dapat andito, dapat lagi kang nangangarap,” Aubrey said.

Aside from supporting employees academically, INSPHERO also helps them determine what path they want to take in life through their life program, according to Maria Sugcang, Senior Consultant of INSPHERO.

Rain Tan, vice president for people of Optum, said their employees who graduated from the program are more confident in the performance of their roles.

Jack Madrid, head of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines praised the work that INSPHERO does, saying BPO workers need to equip themselves with the necessary skills.

Orendain hopes to expand the program soon by including Overseas Filipino Workers who would also want to finish their tertiary education.

ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes graced the event.