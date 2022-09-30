

MANILA — The public should stop investing in a supposed virtual currency offered on social media called Lodi Coins due to the lack of necessary licenses, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday.

Lodi Coins by Lodi Technologies Inc have yet to secure the required order of registration of securities and certificate of permit from the SEC which would allow the company to offer and sell securities, the SEC said.

Lodi Technologies offer Lodi Coins via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Discord with investment packages of P12,500 to P500,00, promising potential earnings of at least 10 times the amount invested, the SEC said.

"While Lodi Technologies was registered with the SEC as a corporation, it does not have the necessary license and authority to offer investments to the public," the SEC said.

It also claimed under its articles of incorporation that it was a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm which can be construed as "serious misrepresentation," it added.

“Hence, the public is advised not to invest or stop investing in Lodi Coins and Lodi Technologies Incorporated’s investment-taking scheme who operate without the necessary licenses and/or authority,” the Commission advised the public.

The SEC said Lodi Coins is also not a registered virtual asset service provider (VASP) under the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas nor does it have a corresponding certificate of authority from the central bank as a money service business (MSB). It is also not registered as an MSB with the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Lodi Technologies claimed that the coins were utility tokens which cannot be considered as share or a security as defined by Republic Act No. 8799, or the Securities Regulation Code (SRC).

But the SEC said “securities law may apply to various activities, including distributed ledger technology, depending on particular facts and circumstances, without regard to the form of the organization or technology used to effectuate a particular offer or sale," citing a similar consideration under the US SEC.

The SEC said "unscrupulous individuals" can be penalized under the Revised Corporation Code.

Salesmen, brokers, dealers or agents of unauthorized entities may be penalized with a maximum fine of P5 million or jail time of up to 21 years, the regulator said.

