MANILA - Some services of the Bank of the Philippine Islands will be unavailable temporarily from the evening of Oct. 1 to Oct. 2 due to system maintenance.
System maintenance will be from 11 p.m. on Oct. 1 until 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, the bank said in an advisory.
During this time, the following services will be temporarily unavailable:
- BPI ATMs and CAMs
- BPI Online
- BPI Mobile app (including online credentials in partner apps and websites
- BPI Debit Cards
- BPI Credit Cards
- BPI Prepaid Cards
- BPI BizKo
- BPI BizLink
"Kindly plan your transactions accordingly," BPI said.
