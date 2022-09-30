Home  >  Business

BPI sets system maintenance from late Oct. 1 to early Oct. 2

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2022 09:53 AM

MANILA - Some services of the Bank of the Philippine Islands will be unavailable temporarily from the evening of Oct. 1 to Oct. 2 due to system maintenance.

System maintenance will be from 11 p.m. on Oct. 1 until 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, the bank said in an advisory.

During this time, the following services will be temporarily unavailable:

  • BPI ATMs and CAMs
  • BPI Online 
  • BPI Mobile app (including online credentials in partner apps and websites
  • BPI Debit Cards
  • BPI Credit Cards
  • BPI Prepaid Cards
  • BPI BizKo
  • BPI BizLink

"Kindly plan your transactions accordingly," BPI said.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  BPI   BPI system maintenance   bank   banking   ATMs   credit card   debit card   finance  