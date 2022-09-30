MANILA - Some services of the Bank of the Philippine Islands will be unavailable temporarily from the evening of Oct. 1 to Oct. 2 due to system maintenance.

System maintenance will be from 11 p.m. on Oct. 1 until 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, the bank said in an advisory.

During this time, the following services will be temporarily unavailable:

BPI ATMs and CAMs

BPI Online

BPI Mobile app (including online credentials in partner apps and websites

BPI Debit Cards

BPI Credit Cards

BPI Prepaid Cards

BPI BizKo

BPI BizLink

"Kindly plan your transactions accordingly," BPI said.

