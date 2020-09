Presyo ng LPG tataas pagpasok ng Oktubre

Nag-anunsiyo ang mga kompanyang nagbebenta ng liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) na tataas ang presyo ng kanilang mga produkto simula Huwebes, Oktubre 1.

ADVISORY: Petron will implement a P1.00/kg increase in LPG prices effective 12:01 am, October 1. AutoLPG prices will likewise increase by P0.56/li at the same time. These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of October. Thank you.