Online dating, banking and shopping top Pinoys cybersecurity concerns: survey

ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Filipinos were most concerned about cybersecurity when they go online for dates, do online banking and shopping, a cybersecurity firm said on Wednesday.

Nine out 10 Filipinos also said their digital lifestyle is safe for their privacy, said global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

Amid the pandemic, Kaspersky said that based on its survey, 86 percent of Filipino internet users are concerned about privacy and security when they meet people online.

Eighty-five percent are concerned about security and privacy when they do online financial transactions, and 75 percent are concerned about these issues when they go online shopping.

"These online activities are what the respondents said they used to do mostly face-to-face long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country," Kaspersky said.

The company added that about 56 percent of the respondents shared that they are changing passwords on each of their devices for online safety.

As work and personal activities shifted online because of the pandemic, Filipinos have logged in more time on the internet, with 59 percent of survey respondents spending 2 or more extra hours online compared to pre-pandemic months.

Kaspersky advised people who do online banking and shopping to get antivirus software that also protects their banking and shopping transactions.

It also warned users of online banking and shopping services to be wary of fake communications.

"Most financial organizations will never send emails asking customers to send personal data via email, visit site for authorization, or enter personal data in pop-up windows."

But the company said Filipinos should also not assume that the only things scammers want are credit card or financial data.

"Many people think that they are not interesting to a cybercriminal, but we constantly see news about data breaches and widespread phishing campaigns stealing valuable personal data from ‘normal’ people,” said David Jacoby, senior security researcher at Kaspersky.