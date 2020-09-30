GCash waives bank transfer fees until Nov. 1



MANILA - Mobile wallet service GCash will not be collecting bank transfer fees next month as it earlier announced.

On its official website, GCash said it will instead start collecting a P15 bank transfer fee in November.

The mobile app also notifies users that it will start charging the bank transfer fee in November.

Several large banks earlier announced that they will resume collecting electronic bank transfer using Instapay on Oct. 1.

Other banks, meanwhile, said they will hold off on the transfer fees until the end of the year.

Banks waived these fees since the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns in March to encourage clients to use electronic banking channels instead of visiting bank branches. This was seen as a measure to help check the spread of COVID-19.



