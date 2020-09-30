BDO digital channels inaccessible on 'substantially' higher volume, says upgrade in progress

Handout

MANILA - BDO Unibank said Wednesday it was taking steps to upgrade its digital banking channels as "substantially" higher volume made it inaccessible.

Clients are encouraged to visit branches or use automated teller machines (ATMs) for urgent transactions, the country's largest bank said in an advisory.

"We apologize for the inaccessibility of our Digital Banking channels and the inconvenience it has caused, especially during this payday period," BDO said.

"The bank has been experiencing ever-increasing volume in usage in our digital channels and have taken steps to adjust. Today's volume has been substantially higher than the normal peak levels. We have already taken steps to upgrade to a new digital banking platform. Please bear with us as we prepare for the migration to the new platform," it added.

BDO earlier issued another advisory urging users to update their digital banking app, which is now "fully supported" on the latest iPhone operating system.