Barrio Fiesta bets on 'home-cooked' meals, online sellers to boost sales during pandemic

MANILA - Prime Global Corp, operator of Barrio Fiesta said Wednesday it was pushing through with its expansion plans as demand for home-cooked meals buoyed sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barrio Fiesta has "recalibrated" its sales approach after the pandemic altered the food business landscape, its parent said in a statement.

The restaurant chain has ramped up its online presence using social media to engage consumers with "lutong-bahay" recipes and tips, it said.

The company said it also aims to help small businesses transition to online while selling its products virtually.

“Fortunately for the packaged food category, we are seeing growth opportunities still as people continue to remain at home, opting for home-cooked meals and seeing the rise of ‘home chefs,'" said PGC marketing head Reychelle Ann Gigante.

Its "bagoong" or shrimp paste product for instance, holds about 65-percent market share on the category and 95 percent of the international market in 2019, PGC said.

"We anticipate that the ‘new normal’ will continue to bring about more interest, creativity and enthusiasm for lutong-bahay recipes, and we want to be there for them,” she added.

While on-ground activities have been cancelled, digital content efforts remain. Its Facebook page has seen bulk orders for those who want to resell their packed items, Gigante said.

Physical stores are also being maintained to cater to Filipinos who opt to shop outside, while several products are also available in supermarkets and the likes.

Filipinos still prefer heritage products during the pandemic, it said.