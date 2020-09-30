Avon sees global online sales rise as consumers go digital amid pandemic

Philippine-based AVON lady Juliana Gayapanao relies on digital means to reach more consumers even before the pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Global direct-selling firm Avon said Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed its business model to evolve into a "high touch, high tech and high impact beauty company" helping it achieve sales growth.

Global online sales grew fourfold in the last few months as clients shift to digital for their needs, while sellers or partners also turn to digital for a flexible way to earn a living, AVON CEO Angela Cretu told ANC.

Its network of 5 million AVON ladies are equipped with a suite of electronic tools to help them reach consumers despite the limited face-to-face interaction due to the pandemic, she said.

"Especially over the last months, it was significant. We increased online sales globally almost fourfold. It was obvious face-to-face relationship couldn’t happen any longer therefore people look to connect in different ways. The high-touch connection stayed but it followed the hi-tech means," she said.

"They become micro influencer in their own right, in their own communities," she added.

Despite the hi-tech means, relationships continue to drive the AVON business, Cretu said.

"At its core is the relationship between friends. It’s beauty shared between friends. It’s so simple. It’s and I think more than ever, we see the demand coming from our communities is to create flexible ways to earn," she said.

Avon Philippines earlier said it uses e-brochures and other online platforms such as Facebook to reach consumers.