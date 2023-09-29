Fernando Zobel de Ayala rejoins Ayala Corporation's board

Fernando Zobel de Ayala. Handout

MANILA — Fernando Zobel de Ayala has rejoined Ayala Corporation's Board of Directors.

The conglomerate told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday that Zobel de Ayala was elected to replace board member Mercedita Nolledo.

Zobel de Ayala stepped down from posts he held in Ayala Corporation in August 2022 to go on a medical leave.

He returned to Ayala Land's Board of Directors in February 2023, and to the Bank of the Philippine islands (BPI) earlier this month.

Zobel de Ayala was also reappointed chairman of AC Health, the group's healthcare arm.