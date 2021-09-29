SKY Fiber WiFi Mesh seen to improve remote work, online learning

MANILA - SKY Fiber on Wednesday said consumers could optimize and evenly distribute network signal in large homes using its free WiFi mesh device for seamless remote work and online learning.

Parents working from home and students engaged in online learning can enjoy seamless connection with SKY Fiber's Super Speed plans with free WiFi mesh devices, the provider said in a statement.

The number of mesh units included will depend on the chosen package, SKY Fiber added.

How WiFi Mesh can help families' connectivity experience:

It allows parents to set up makeshift classrooms in any comfortable or quiet spaces in their homes by distributing connectivity instead of just settling in an area with better internet signal "Having a WiFi Mesh set up can remedy this because dead zones around the house can be eliminated. Kids will be able to move around and have class in their rooms or a private corner in the living room, whichever is best for their learning," SKY Fiber said.

All family members can connect to the internet and work at the same time

Allows parents to manage internet use by their kids using select model of WiFi Mesh available in Metro Manila and Luzon, which has WiFi scheduler that can set a time when to turn on or off the internet

New subscribers can choose from a variety of SKY Fiber's Super Speed plans while existing subscribers can purchase WiFi Mesh units on top of their plans for P1,900 per unit, it said.

Up to 200 Mbps SKY Fiber Super Speed plans are available in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo and Davao.

Residents of GenSan and Zamboanga can avail of up to 120 Mbps, while those in Baguio can get plans of up to 80 Mbps.

SKY and ABS-CBN are both part of the Lopez Group of companies. news.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN Corp.

