MANILA - PLDT Enterprise on Wednesday officially announced the agenda of the upcoming Philippine Digital Convention 2021 which aims to gather global technology leaders for the benefit of businesses in the country.

This year's virtual conference, which will take place on Oct. 6 to 8, is called Revolution as it focuses on how businesses can leverage technology to elevate their operations.

"PLDT Enterprise hopes to empower the delegates of this year's PH Digicon by sharing insights on how and what it means to participate in a digital revolution through this year’s keynote speakers, panelists, workshops, and fora," ePLDT President and CEO and Senior Vice President and Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise and International Business Groups Jovy Hernandez said in a virtual briefing.

"We hope to impart relevant perspectives on what is happening in the time of rapid digital transformation, and our delegates can expect a whole new level of discovery into what we can do to stay resilient by reinventing and revolutionizing the way of doing business," Hernandez said.

Experts would engage in plenary sessions and impart relevant insight on upgrading the business environment.

The 3-day convention is expected to attract over 10,000 international delegates including C-level executives across all industries, PLDT said.

Some executives lined up to join plenary sessions are:

Yasuo Suzuki of NTT Global Data Center

John Harrington of Nokia

Dave West of Cisco

Nicholas Ma of Huawei

Penshoppe Group Chairman and CEO Bernie Liu

Jollibee Group Chief Business Officer Joseph Tanbuntiong

JG Summit Holdings Inc. President and CEO Lance Gokongwei

Century Pacific Food, Inc. Executive Chairman Chris Po

Alliance Global Group Inc. CEO Kevin Tan

Executives from the PLDT Group

UN Messenger of Peace, film and TV producer and Academy award-winning actress Charlize Theron is this year's celebrity speaker, the company said.

Registration for PH Digicon 2021 is free and open to the public at phdigicon2021.com.

