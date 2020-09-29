PLDT: Submarine cable system maintenance work 'completed' ahead of schedule

MANILA - PLDT Inc said Tuesday the scheduled maintenance work on the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) submarine cable has been completed a day ahead of target.

The telco earlier said it has tapped spare cable systems and additional capacity to ensure continued connectivity during the maintenance period from Sept. 26 to of Sept. 30. The work was finished by Tuesday.

"We are happy to report that maintenance activities on the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) submarine cable have been completed one day ahead of schedule. We thank you for your cooperation and patience," PLDT Inc said in an advisory.

Globe Telecom earlier said the AAG cable repairs would have no impact on its customers.