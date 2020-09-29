Philippine Airlines to revive Boracay flights starting Oct. 1

Philippine Airlines's Airbus A330-300 wide body jet

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said Tuesday it would reopen flights to Boracay to boost domestic tourism as the island reopens on Oct. 1.

The first Manila - Caticlan - Manila flight or PR 2041, will depart from the capital on Oct. 1, the flag carrier said in a statement.

Succeeding flights were also planned on Oct. 4 and Oct. 9, which will pave the way for a regular twice weekly Manila-Caticlan-Manila route, it said.

PAL said it would deploy the modern Dash 8 Q400 aircraft for the revived Boracay flights.

"Our Caticlan flights are here to support the Department of Tourism's vision to reopen Boracay island and other tourist destinations around the country. PAL, DOT and travel industry stakeholders are working together to support jobs and livelihoods by rejuvenating domestic tourism," said Philippine Airlines.

Boracay-bound travelers are required to present a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test taken not earlier than 48 hours prior to the date of travel, PAL said.

Strict health protocols such as physical distancing and wearing of face-masks will be enforced throughout the island, it said.

AirAsia Philippines earlier said it would also resume flights to Boracay on Oct. 1 to help spur economic activities while offering an P8 base fare seat sale promo to travelers.

The island paradise of Boracay will accept travelers beginning Oct. 1, the Department of Tourism earlier said. Tourism is one of the industries that suffered the hardest due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

