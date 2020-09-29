LIST: Globe says rolling out 5G in more Metro Manila areas

Globe Telecom. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Globe Telecom is rolling out 5G services in more Metro Manila locations, the Ayala-owned telco said on Tuesday.

Globe said it is adding new 5G locations in strategic areas in the following cities:

Quezon City: Commonwealth Ave., Tandang Sora Road, Mindanao Ave, Luzon Ave.

Manila: Abad Santos Ave., Rizal Ave., Honorio Lopez Blvd.

Marikina: Sumulong Highway, Bagong Silang

Caloocan: Quirino Highway, C3 Road, Congressional Road Ext.

Valenzuela: Pan Philippine Highway, Tamaraw Hill Road

Mandaluyong: Shaw Boulevard; Boni Ave.

Pasig: C. Raymundo Ave., Medical City Bus Stop

Las Pinas: Alabang Zapote Road, Marcos Alvarez Ave.

Makati: Pasong Tamo, JP Rizal, and strategic areas in Magallanes Village

Taguig: Lawton Avenue, Philippine Army, McKinley Road, and Forbes Park

Paranaque: East Service Road, Dona Soledad Ave., Dr. A. Santos Ave.

Strategic areas along SLEX and NLEX

The telco said the 5G services will also be available to its prepaid subscribers as well as TM customers who have 5G devices and are within 5G areas.

“With this expansion, more customers can experience faster speeds that they can use to stream movies and TV shows at the highest-quality; lower latency to play immersive online games with fewer lags; and clearest resolution for video chats. Businesses, learning institutions, hospitals, and other related industries in Metro Manila can also take advantage of the benefits of 5G’s next level connectivity,” Globe said.

Smart on Monday said it was rolling out 5G services outside Metro Manila.