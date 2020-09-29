Globe: Tips to technicians for priority repairs, applications 'strictly prohibited'

MANILA— Globe Telecom's home broadband unit on Tuesday warned consumers against giving technicians "monetary incentives" in exchange for being prioritized in line applications or repairs.

Such practice can mean using "non-technical methods for repairs" and might result in "sub-standard" internet connection, Globe at Home said on its official Facebook page.

Globe said providing incentives directly to technicians without going through official sales and after sales channels were "prohibited."

"Customers are strongly discouraged from engaging in this activity because it may entail using non-standard technical methods for installation and repair, leading to unstable or sub-standard internet experience," Globe at Home said in a Facebook post.

Consumers with complaints should reach out to its official channels including the Globe At Home app, Globe One app, Facebook messenger or its official Twitter accounts.

Consumers have been complaining of inadequate customer service channels during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Ayala-led telco earlier said it has initiated its "largest network upgrade" to date to boost connectivity nationwide.