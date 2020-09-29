BDO says digital banking app now 'fully supported' on iOS 14

BDO Automated Teller Machine. Handout

MANILA - BDO Unibank said Tuesday the upgraded version of its digital banking app is now available on the Apple App Store and that it is now "fully supported" on iPhone's iOS 14.

Apple iPhone users are advised to update the BDO banking app to version 5.8.1, the lender said in an advisory.

Consumers earlier complained of experiencing "issues" with the banking app after updating their iPhones to the latest operating system.

"We sincerely apologize for all the inconvenience our delay in supporting iOS 14 has caused you. We are working to improve our Digital Banking experience so we can serve you better," BDO said.

BDO said Android users were not affected by the issue.

Internet and mobile banking have been the go-to channels for payments and money transfers for majority of Filipinos since COVID-19 restrictions were implemented in mid-March.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier urged financial institutions to waive fees for digital transactions. However, several banks and apps have said they would resume charging fees for select transactions starting Oct. 1.