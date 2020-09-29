AirAsia offers P8 seat sale to support Boracay reopening, spur economic activity

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines said Tuesday it would offer base fares for as low as P8 and other deals to support the reopening of Boracay, which is set to begin accepting tourists Oct. 1.

Base fares for as low as P8, its SNAP flight and hotel deals offer 30 percent off on flights and an 8 percent off on Boracay activities are available with the promo code BORA8 at AirAsia's website from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4, the airline said in a statement.

"The overall implementation of this reopening will be the model for the restoration of leisure travel to more domestic destinations. Right now, our goal is to stimulate activity inside local economies by supporting businesses and enterprises heavily affected by the pandemic," AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

AirAsia said it tapped local hotel operators to provide savings and convenience to consumers.

The island paradise of Boracay will accept travelers from all over the country beginning Oct. 1, the Department of Tourism earlier said. Tourism was greatly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

All tourists bound for Caticlan are required to present the following documents:

A medical certificate issued by any government physician

A travel authority pass issued by the Philippine National Police (PNP)

A Health Declaration Card which can be found at aklan.gov.ph

A negative RT-PCR test results taken within 72 hours prior to their departure date

Booking confirmation details for hotel/resort to be presented upon check-in and arrival

AirAsia said enhanced health and safety measures remain in place for a smooth travel experience.