MANILA -- Philippine tech startups in artificial intelligence will be able to tap a Google program with almost P20 million worth of credits on its cloud computing platform, the tech giant said.

Google Philippines Public Policy and Government Relations Head Yves Gonzales said the company launched its Google for AI Startups Cloud program, where AI startups can access cloud credits of up to $350,000 or almost P20 million (P19,932,675 at $1=P56.95) over two years.

Gonzales said it is important to help early-stage AI startups.

"Supporting them is important. Early-stage startups are still most limited in resources and have a high likelihood of failing," she said.

Firms can apply for the program at https://cloud.google.com/startup/ai.

Both pre-seed AI-first startups without funding, and seed to series A AI-first startups with equity funding can apply for the program.

Those who qualify for it get access to AI experts, training and networking opportunities, Google said.

The tech giant said its platform, Vertex AI, gives businesses the intelligence they need to make smart business decisions and allows entrepreneurs to easily build, deploy, and scale machine learning models faster.

Google also said businesses get to save money by using their cost-effective AI infrastructure and get the benefits of using their advanced generative AI technologies.