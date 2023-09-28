Trabaho? GCash now has job listings thru GJobs

Watch more News on iWantTFC

GCash has partnered with jobs platform PasaJob to bring the latter’s job listings onto the e-wallet app.

Besides benefitting jobseekers, the GJobs feature is also a way for users of the app to make extra money through job referrals.

“Our partner is PasaJob. It is the only platform in the Philippines that allows you to apply for a job, at the same time, to earn money if you refer your friends, or anyone from your network,” said Robert Gonzales, Chief People Officer at GCash.

Successful hires can earn P2,000 for the person who made the referral.

Companies that post their job openings on GCash will have an easier time reaching out to the talents they need, Gonzales said.

Most of the listings on GJobs come from medium and large companies, but Gonzales said they hope to attract more MSMEs eventually.

GCash meanwhile is continuing to expand its own workforce. The company now has 1,700 employees and may expand by another 20 percent by next year.

From an e-wallet used mainly for payments, the app has added a ton of new features including savings, loans and investments. Company officials have said that they aim to make GCash a ‘superapp.’