LRT-1 adds more trains, daily trips; shorter wait times seen

MANILA- Passengers of the LRT-1 will soon enjoy shorter waiting times for trains as the railway adds more trains and increases the number of trips daily.

Light Rail Manila Corp, the private company that operates the country’s first light railway system, said it will expand its fleet to a maximum of 23 train sets, resulting in a significant increase in daily trips.

LRMC said seven Generation-4 train sets are already in commercial service.

On weekdays, the number of LRT-1 trips will rise from 410 to 460, while weekends will see an increase from 293 to 331 trips on Saturdays and 307 trips on Sundays, the company said.

“Our transport capacity will increase by almost 10 percent for weekday operations and about 20 percent on weekends. We at LRMC are continuously thinking of ways to better serve our passengers with increased capacity and shorter waiting time,” said LRMC Chief Operating Officer Rolando J. Paulino III.

Meanwhile, starting Oct. 1, the LRT-1 will implement a new first train schedule on weekends and holidays. The first train will depart from Baclaran and Fernando Poe Jr. stations at 5 a.m.

The last trip leaving Baclaran Station is at 9:30 p.m, while the last train leaves Fernando Poe Jr. Station at 9:45 p.m.

The company said this is to allow the company more time to perform track works and upgrade the railway.

But there will be no changes in the weekday schedule of LRT-1 with the first train leaving both Baclaran Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station at 4:30 a.m., while the last trip is still at 10:00 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., from Baclaran Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station respectively.