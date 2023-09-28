Emirates bullish on Philippine tourism sector

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Emirates is bullish on the Philippines' tourism sector, a company executive said Thursday.

"I would say the future looks bright for the country travel sector," said country manager Saeed Abdulla Miran Mohammed.

"There is number of factors, one of them is the revenge travel, also we see the recent numbers that came out of the Department of Tourism, it shows that the country is being high in demand for tourists. And also, the sector’s projected this year to contribute about 8 percent to the GDP of the country."

The official said their Philippine routes were all profitable.

"Our flights are extremely busy, with a seat factor 94 percent this year, exceeding our pre-COVID levels," he noted.

He also said they signed a partnership with Philippine Airlines to give their market more access to some domestic airports and points.

ANC, 28 September 2023