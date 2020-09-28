Saudi Arabia: G20 leaders summit to be held virtually on Nov 21-22

A health worker takes test tubes with plasma and blood samples after a separation process in a centrifuge during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination study at the Research Centers of America, in Hollywood, Florida, US, September 24, 2020. Marco Bello, Reuters

CAIRO - The G20 leaders summit will be held virtually on Nov. 21-22, Saudi Arabia said on Monday.

The summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down foundations for a better future, the government said in a statement.

"The G20 has contributed over $21 billion to support the production, distribution and access to diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines," the statement said.

It has also injected $11 trillion to safeguard the global economy and launched a debt suspension initiative for least developed countries allowing them to defer $14 billion in debt payments due this year.