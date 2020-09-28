Pimentel wants online marketplace exclusive for small vendors of PH goods

Photo from Manny Pinol Facebook page, contributed by Nonoy Jayme

MANILA - Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel on Monday urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to create an online selling platform for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) vending Filipino products.

The DTI should also source Filipino talent in the programming of the online shopping app that would exclusively feature "Philippine-made or Philippine-grown products," Pimentel said during a budget hearing in the Senate.

"Sana in-house, hindi yung bibili tayo ng software," said Pimentel, who chairs the Senate said

(I hope we can produce it in-house instead of just buying a software.)

"Ilabas ang galing ng Pilipino hindi lang sa negosyo pero ilabas din ang galing ng Pilipino sa computer programming," he said.

(This will showcase not just the Filipinos' skills in business, but also the Filipinos' skills in computer programming.)

The online shopping app should also be easy to use, he said.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez backed Pimentel's proposal, saying he would push for its creation.

The idea of an online selling platform exclusively for Philippine products was raised in the DTI's budget hearing after Lopez said that some 90,000 MSMEs remain closed after Luzon was placed on lockdown in March.