House ends deliberation on proposed 2021 DOF budget, except BIR's

MANILA - The House of Representatives terminated on Monday its deliberation on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Finance and its attached agencies, except the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Both the House majority and minority agreed to defer BIR’s budget deliberations because of the failure of Commissioner Caesar Dulay to attend.

House Minority Leader Bienvenido Abante demanded Dulay to apologize for his absence before the lawmakers.

“I demand that Commissioner of the BIR speak to me personally. I demand that he ought to apologize to this Congress, demand that he submit a record of his condition to this chamber, Mr. Speaker, or I will move for a deferment of this budget of the BIR,” said Abante.

Sultan Kudarat Rep. Horacio Suansing, the sponsor for the measure, said Dulay’s absence was because of his medical condition.

Abante had asked about the savings of BIR, and requested for documents that could provide answer to his questions on the agency's proposed budget.