Globe Telecom claims upgrades in 4G network in NCR, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal

A cellular site tower in Caloocan City on August 06, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Monday it was upgrading its 4G network in Metro Manila, most areas of Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan to help keep small and medium businesses compete online during the pandemic.

In a statement, the telco said it fired up 86 percent of its target migration to 4G in Metro Manila with Pateros, Marikina, Valenzuela, Malabon and Navotas as the top cities with "highest percentage of completion."

The rest of the National Capital Region is at 73 percent, it said.

The 4G network offers better connectivity compared to 3G and provides higher broadband speeds, Globe said, adding that it could support higher number of users.



“With the upgrades, we are hoping to help not just the ordinary Filipinos but also those who are making the most out of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Globe Senior Vice President for Program Delivery, Network Technical Group Joel Agustin.

"With 4G, small and medium businesses will get the boost they need now that the traditional means to sell are no longer applicable to sustain their survival. The technology will keep them competitive in the new normal," Agustin added.

At least 92 percent of upgrade is also done in Rizal, 78 percent in Bulacan and 65 percent in Cavite, the telco said.

Globe said it was also eyeing the improvement of its network in Pampanga, Batangas, Laguna, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Boracay.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in his 5th State of the Nation Address, urged telcos to improve services by end of the year or face closure or expropriation.

The Bayanihan 2 Recover as One has provisions streamlining the permitting process to fast-track telco tower builds.

It's rival PLDT has disclosed its ramped up tower rollout nationwide while third player DITO Telecommunity is building 1,300 towers in its first year in line with the commercial launch set in March 2021.