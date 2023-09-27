Pedestrians cross an intersection in the Makati Business District on October 6, 2022. The Philippine Statistics Authority said around 2.68 million Filipinos were jobless in August as the unemployment rate climbed to 5.3 percent from 5.2 percent in July. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday led the launching of a 10-year roadmap to promote the country’s economic progress through innovation.

In a program in Manila City’s Metropolitan Theatre, the National Innovation Council (NIC), chaired by the President, presented the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) for 2023 to 2032, with the theme "Reshaping the Future, Advancing Filipinnovation".

In his speech, Marcos said that this blueprint will guide the country’s innovation governance and promote a culture of "Filipinnovation" among scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, and citizens.

“This document is not just a plan but a commitment to making innovation an indispensable component of our nation's development agenda, and a key driver in our vision to achieve a truly smart and innovative Philippines,” he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ten innovation priority areas have been identified based on the NIASD namely learning and education; health; food and agribusiness; finance; manufacturing and trade; transportation and logistics; public administration; security and defense; energy; and blue economy and water.

“We shall reform our education curriculum design and learning platforms to develop the creativity, curiosity, problem-solving skills, and entrepreneurial abilities of Filipinos for the 21st century,” President Marcos said.

“Likewise, we shall bolster spending for research and development (R&D); support local enterprises; ensure food security through smart agricultural inputs to empower local producers; facilitate efficient and secure financial services; accelerate digitalization efforts to boost manufacturing processes and commercialization of products and services; improve mobility through better urban-rural linkages, and reduce carbon footprints of our transport systems,” he added.

Marcos added that he hopes that it will make the country “a stalwart of innovation” alongside its neighboring countries in Southeast Asia.

For his part, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief Arsenio Balisacan said the roadmap is anchored on “the Filipinos’ collective aspiration for a matatag, maginhawa at panatag na buhay, or the AmBisyon Natin 2040.”

“The very theme of our event today signifies our envisioned future where our citizens can organically transform their knowledge and novel ideas into market-driven, market-oriented, and market-valued innovative products or services,” Balisacan said in his speech.