Aboitiz Renewables inks deal for Samar wind farm

MANILA - Aboitiz Renewables has signed a joint venture deal with Vena Energy and Vivant Energy Corporation to develop and operate the 206-megawatt (MW) San Isidro Wind Power Project in Northern Samar.

The project, by Aboitiz Power's renewable energy arm, is expected to reach financial close and commence construction in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said.

Commercial operations are targeted to begin in Q1 2025.

ARI’s President and Chief Operating Officer, James Arnold Villaroman, said the investments are crucial towards achieving a 50:50 balance in ARI’s renewable and thermal portfolios, as well as growing its renewable energy capacity to 4,600 MW.

AboitizPower’s President and CEO, Emmanuel Rubio, highlighted the significance of this project in boosting their wind energy portfolio.

Emil Andre Garcia, President and COO of Vivant Energy Corporation, said this partnership brings them closer to their goal of expanding their renewable energy portfolio to 30 percent by 2030.



