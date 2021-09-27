MANILA - The Senate on Monday approved on final reading the bill granting another 25-year franchise for Manila Water Company and Maynilad Water Services.

Under the measure, Maynilad will be able to continue its operations in the west zone service area of Metro Manila and Cavite, while Manila Water is allowed to resume its business in the east zone service area of the capital region and Rizal province.

Sen. Grace Poe, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Services, said they are hoping both water concessionaires will improve their services for consumers.

She said Maynila and Manila Water also have the obligation to find alternative sources of water for the public if there are service interruptions.

Both firms will be penalized or have their franchises removed if they violate any conditions of their licenses to operate.

- Report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

