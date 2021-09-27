Members of the Hijos del Nazareno inspect vaccination cards of churchgoers at the Quiapo Church in Manila as they reopen on the first day of the implementation of COVID-19 Alert Level 4 in NCR on September 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Bankers Association of the Philippines on Monday said it supports greater mobility for fully vaccinated individuals to stimulate economic activity.

Business groups have been pushing for a "bakuna bubble" where fully vaccinated individuals have more freedom in terms of movement to help in the recovery of pandemic-hit industries.

This can now be implemented with 50 percent of the population vaccinated in Metro Manila, BAP president Jose Arnulfo Veloso said in a statement.

"The Bankers Association of the Philippines strongly supports efforts to grant greater mobility to fully vaccinated individuals," Veloso said.

"With more than 50 percent of the population vaccinated in the metropolitan and adjacent areas where most business activities are situated, spurring economic activity can be best achieved," he added.

Tourism, hospitality and transport sectors will benefit from the measure, he said.

Currently in Metro Manila's Alert Level 4 quarantine classification, fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to dine-in in restaurants. However, only 10 percent of restaurant seating capacity is allowed.

Presidential Adviser Joey Concepcion earlier said the proposal to allow fully vaccinated to access more services in Metro Manila has been submitted to the country's coronavirus task force and is likely to get approved.

Concepcion said the measure would also protect the unvaccinated.

The Management Association of the Philippines earlier expressed its support for the "bakuna bubble."

The Philippines aims to vaccinate at least 71 million before the end of the year. So far, over 20 million have been fully vaccinated as of Sept. 26.

