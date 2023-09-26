MANILA - A BDO Unibank official stressed on Tuesday the importance of gaining the public’s trust in order to widen the adoption of digital financial services in the Philippines and, ultimately, to promote greater financial inclusion.

During a panel discussion at the Asian Forum on Enterprise for Society, BDO Unibank SVP and Chief Compliance Officer Federico Tancongco pointed out that about half of the Filipino adult population remained unbanked despite the financial sector’s efforts to make their products more accessible through technology.

Tancongco said this may be because there are still many Filipinos who are not confident in using digital financial platforms.

“There are many who understand, who have smartphones that do not cross the digital divide because they do not trust the digital platform," Tancongco said.

He said this is why they continue to put up more physical branches and reach out to communities while also improving their online banking services.

"They have to trust. And sometimes, the trust requires presence on the ground,” he said.

He added that during emergencies, there has to be someone on the ground who can dispense cash.

"We have to be on the ground to understand the people we are trying to include,” added Tancongco.

NextPay Co-Founder and COO Artie Lopez, who was also part of the panel, said that the growing number of financial crimes has also made both consumers and establishments more wary.

He said that a lot of merchants use e-wallets tied to their personal accounts, which can make consumers think twice.

"You have a concern, am I actually paying this establishment or this person?” said Lopez.

Tancongco believes lawmakers can play a role in addressing this issue by enacting the Anti-Money Mule and Financial Fraud Bill.

This will “discourage people who create mule accounts that are sold or lent to money launderers.

"These are not yet criminalized in our laws so we have to cover that gap,” he said.

Apart from the lack of trust, Lopez also cited interconnectivity issues as a barrier to fintech adoption.

“There’s still so many areas in the Philippines where there’s spotty internet. And no matter how great your technology is, if it relies on the internet, then you still have that barrier whenever things are down or when it’s not fast enough,” he said.

PROVIDING CAPITAL TO MSMEs

Meanwhile, the BSP urged banks and fintech firms to provide more financial services to micro, small and medium enterprises instead of just focusing on serving individuals.

“MSMEs are left behind. There are only a few products that cater to MSMEs,” said Alden Ejorango of the BSP’s Payments Supervision and Licensing Department.

Ejorango also acknowledged the need to educate small entrepreneurs about where they can best get loans, noting that they may not be looking in the right place.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



