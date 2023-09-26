A petition asked the Supreme Court to declare the Maharlika Investment Fund unconstitutional and stop its rollout. Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Former Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Cuisia Jr. said that the Supreme Court petition filed against the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) may make investors think twice before betting on the country’s first-ever sovereign wealth fund.



Speaking to ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of the Asian Forum on Enterprise for Society, Cuisia, who was also a former governor of the Central Bank of the Philippines, said the Supreme Court should decide on the matter soon.

“I hope that the Supreme Court can make the decision soon or that it will not take so many years before they make the decision,” he said.

Cuisia said investors may wait for the resolution of the petition before making any moves.

“In fairness to the investors, they have to know. In fact, investors may want to wait until the Supreme Court comes out with a decision (before investing),” Cuisia added.

Some former and incumbent lawmakers had asked the high court to declare the MIF as unconstitutional, saying the law for it was rushed in Congress and did not follow proper procedures.

MAHARLIKA BOARD

Despite the pending legal battle, the search for executives who will manage the MIF continues.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier said that there have been many applicants for the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC).

The advisory body, composed of the Philippines’ economic managers, are set to submit a shortlist of potential fund managers to President Ferdinand Marcos. on September 29.

But while it may be easy to attract applicants, Cuisia said the hard part will be picking the right candidates.

“To get candidates is not going to be hard. I’m sure there are many who would like to apply for that. But getting the right candidates with integrity, probity, with the kind of experience that is required is going to be a big challenge because people know how difficult it is to work in government or to work for a government corporation,” he said.

“But it can also be rewarding because you can make an impact in terms of contributing to Philippine economy and Philippine society,” Cuisia added.

The Maharlika Investment Corporation needs a president and CEO, two regular directors and three independent directors, according to its implementing rules and regulations.

