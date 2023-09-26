IBM eyes AI training for 2 million people worldwide

A screen shows stock information for the company IBM at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 29 October 2018 Justin Lane, EPA-EFE file

MANILA -- IBM said it hopes to train 2 million people worldwide within the next three years to help them gain skills in using artificial intelligence (AI).

The tech giant will focus on reaching learners in underrepresented communities, they said in a statement.

To do this, IBM said it will work with universities around the world. University professors will have access to IBM-led training such as lectures and immersive skilling experiences. They may also be given courseware that they can use in the classroom, including self-directed AI learning paths.

Students can also take free, online courses on generative AI and Red Hat open source technologies from IBM.

IBM also said they will offer courses like prompt-writing, getting started with machine learning, improving customer service with AI, and generative AI in action.

Courses on AI fundamentals, chatbots, and AI ethics are already available on their platform IBM SkillsBuild, they said.

IBM had earlier said that it is focused on deploying artificial intelligence services for businesses and government agencies even as competitors eye wider markets.

The tech firm also said the company is ready to cooperate with other firms that offer competing AI solutions even as it pushes its own artificial intelligence platform.

Citing data from its own Institute of Business Value, IBM said executives estimate that implementing AI and automation will require 40 percent of their workforce to reskill over the next three years.

Those who will need to reskill are mostly in entry-level positions, they said.