Holcim Philippines to delist from PH Stock Exchange

MANILA -- Cement manufacturer Holcim Philippines may delist soon from the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The company told the state bourse Tuesday that it has required the two-thirds vote among shareholders for the proposed voluntary delisting, with less than 10 percent voting against the move.

Holcim Philippines now eyes existing the stock market on November 27.

There are changes to the PSE's main index starting Tuesday, September 26--Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) is out after it decided to go private, and so is Aboitiz Power Corporation, after share buybacks brought its public float below the 20 percent threshold.

