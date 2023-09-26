MANILA — The House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously approved on third and final reading a bill mandating telcos and internet service providers to institute refund mechanisms for service outages and disruptions.

House Bill 9021, also known as the "Refund for Internet and Telecommunications Services Outages and Disruptions Act," received 278 affirmative votes during the suspension of the plenary debates for the 2024 national budget.

Sponsored by Rep. Toby Tiangco, chairperson of the committee on Information and Communications Technology, the bill requires all public telecom and internet providers to issue refund credits to customers who will be "adversely affected by an internet service outage for a period of 24 hours or more."

Outages due to scheduled maintenance, in which customers were notified 48 hours prior, are exempted from the refund rule.

Under the proposal, telcos and internet providers should also apply the bill adjustments without the need for demand from subscribers.

It authorizes the National Telecommunications Commission to impose a penalty of P50,000 to P200,000 for entities who violate the said bill, as well as revocation of their license, registration, or franchise for repeated violations.

Watch more News on iWantTFC