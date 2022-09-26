PLDT rolls out free call, charging, WiFi stations for residents hit by Karding

MANILA - PLDT Inc and its wireless unit Smart Communications on Monday said free calls, WiFi and free charging stations are now available for residents in areas affected by Super Typhoon Karding.

The said services have been activated as of 12 noon of Sept. 26 "to serve the communication needs of residents who were impacted by Super Typhoon Karding," the telco

Karding has caused infrastructure damage in central and northern Luzon. It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday.

Here's the list of available services:

Free call and charging stations



• BATAAN

- PD Higet - Capitol Drive, San Jose, Balanga City, Bataan

• AURORA

- Aurora Tel Quezon St. cor Bitong St. Brgy. 2, Baler, Aurora

• QUEZON

- Navarro Minimart, 234 Gen. Luna St. Pob 39, Infanta, Quezon

- Bonifacio St., Brgy. Poblacion, Polillo Island, Quezon

• TARLAC

- CKC, S&S Supermarket, Poblacion, Moncada, Tarlac

- INFINIREACH, Ancheta St, Poblacion, Tarlac City, Tarlac

• ZAMBALES

- PD Unitek - 2nd Floor, Sapphire Bldg, Zone 1, Iba, Zambales

- PD Extratek - Lorenzana Dental Clinic, 16-20th Street, East Bajac Bajac, Olongapo, Zambales



Free calls, charging, WiFi stations

• BULACAN

One RS at San Miguel, Brgy. Sta. Rita, Matanda, San Miguel, Bulacan

• NUEVA ECIJA

- Smartzone Office (formerly Mactal Hardware) 601 Paco Roman St. Brgy Supermarket, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

- Lazaro Francisco Integrated School, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

- Sebenz Loading Station, Maestrang Kikay, Talavera, Nueva Ecija

- PLDT SSC Cabanatuan, Gen. Tinio St., Quezon District, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

- PLDT GAPAN, Tinio St., Gapan City, Nueva Ecija

• PAMPANGA

- RJP at Candaba Convention in front of Municipal Hall, Candaba, Pampanga

- KIANA at Masantol, Sta Lucia Covered Court, Bebe Anac Covered Court, Masantol, Pampanga

• ZAMBALES

PD Unitek - 2nd Floor, Sapphire Bldg, Zone 1, Iba, Zambales

The telco said restoration of disrupted networks is ongoing. It would also deliver relief assistance to heavily affected communities, it added.

