MANILA - Several flights remain canceled on Sept. 26, Monday, following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carding, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

The following flights are canceled as of 7 a.m.:

AIRASIA

• Z2 689/690 Manila-Cagayan-Manila

• Z2 772 Cebu-Manila

• Z2 616 Davao-Manila

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

• PR 510 Singapore-Manila

• PR 538 Denpasar-Manila

• PR 2808 Davao-Manila

• PR 2961 Manila-Busuanga

• PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

• PR 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila

• PR 2921 Manila-Legazpi

AirSWIFT

• T6 114 Manila-El Nido

• T6112 Manila-El Nido

CEBU PACIFIC

* 5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

* 5J 861/862 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

* 5J 961/962 Manila-Davao-Manila

* 5J 381/382 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

* 5J 635/636 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

* 5J 483/484 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

* 5J 919/920 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

* 5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

* 5J 785/786 Manila-Butuan-Manila

* 5J 565/566 Manila-Cebu-Manila

TOTAL FLIGHTS:

International: 2

Domestic: 33

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines said it will resume operations from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on September 26, Monday but warned some flights could be delayed or adjusted based on clearances and slots at affected airports.

"PAL will keep a close watch on the weather situation at Metro Manila and the central and northern Philippines, as heavy rainfall may continue to affect certain areas. Our main concern is safety, and we may need to cancel or adjust flights if required for safety reasons related to weather conditions," its spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.

PAL said passengers should check the status of their flights before proceeding to the airport.

